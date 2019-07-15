Police: Man sexually assaulted two girls for three years

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two girls over several years.
On July 3, a woman reported to police that the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Rodney Phillip Oncale, has been fondling her two children for the past three years, according to an Horry County police report.
Police say the allegations came to light after the girls, ages 11 and 9, told a family member who recently moved in with them.
According to the report, Oncale is a registered sex offender.
Online records show Oncale was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on July 12 and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
As of Monday morning, no bail has been set on his charges.
