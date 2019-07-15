Myrtle Beach police arrest man accused of fondling two children under 11 years old

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man who is accused of fondling two children for years.
Billy Ray Smith, 49, from Concord, N.C. is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Officers took him into custody on Saturday.
In the first case, arrest warrants show that between 2007 and 2013 at a mobile home park, Smith fondled the victim while bathing her and at other times. Warrants state that the accuser was between the age of six and eleven years old at the time.
In the second case, arrests warrants show that between 2007 and 2010 at some apartments on Pridgen Road, Smith fondled a victim. The accuser was between ages six and nine years old at the time, according to the documents.
Smith is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $350,000 bond.
