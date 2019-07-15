Man accused of raping woman inside camper

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested last week after allegedly raping a woman in the Garden City area.
Efren Eric Sanchez, 19, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to an Horry County police report, the 19-year-old victim reported the assault just after 1 a.m. on July 10. The victim told police she was at a bar earlier in the night with Sanchez and returned to a camper on Stanley Drive to sleep.
Sanchez asked the 19-year-old if she wanted to have sex and she responded “No,” the report states.
After returning from the bathroom, police say Sanchez told the victim to leave or have sex with him.
According to the report, Sanchez then threw the victim on the bed and sexually assaulted her.
EMS transported the woman to the hospital.
Police say they found Sanchez sleeping naked on the floor of the camper. According to police, Sanchez was too intoxicated to understand his rights.
Online records show Sanchez was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on July 11 on $7,500 bond.
