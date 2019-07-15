Homeowners express concerns over proposed Conway Perimeter Road

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - County and state officials are looking at proposals that would bring a new road to the Conway area, but not all homeowners are in support of this.
Officials with South Carolina Department of Transportation said there are five options to add a Conway Perimeter Road that would connect U.S. 378 and U.S. 701, costing an estimated $18.4 million.
The road project would help reduce traffic issues in the area, but one homeowner said taxpayers would end up footing the bill.
“To some, it seems feasible to get traffic in and out of Myrtle Beach - which in years to come may become a desolate and ruined oceanfront - and surrounding beaches more efficiently," Cedric Blain-Spain said. "The community members and all that live in these communities are continued tax-based for this county. They are not weekend rentals, they are not snowbirds, they are not just coming for two or three weeks. They are taxpayers 365 days a year.”
The SCDOT map shows the five potential options and the landmark properties through the area that would be affected.
These include the Soul’s Harbour Ministry, Sandridge Park, Hemingway Chapel AME Church along with the cemetery, and South Conway Elementary School.
Karen Mayor said she moved to Conway in 2015 and though she may be new here, she said there are more pressing projects that need to be done before a Conway Perimeter Road.
“As a community, we needed another way to cross the Waccamaw River," Mayo said. "The desire for a new road was replaced by the need for a new bridge and for ways to address and lessen flooding on the roads that we already have. Spending money on a road to route traffic from one gridlock to another is pointless without a new bridge to alleviate the already congested highway 501.”
On Aug. 5 at 8 p.m., a preferred route for the project is expected to be shown at the Horry County Courthouse. Though an exact route is not known, SCDOT officials believe the road will be completed by the summer of 2024.
