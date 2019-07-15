Food Lion set to unveil new, easier shopping experience after $158 million investment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Supermarket chain Food Lion is set to unveil a new, easier shopping experience Wednesday in the greater Myrtle Beach and Florence markets, according to a news release.
The company made a $158 million capital investment in 92 stores earlier this year, which included remodeling, hiring 2,000 additional associates and giving back to local communities, the release states.
"We've created a new grocery shopping experience through the significant investments in our stores, associates and communities. From our expanded variety and product assortment, newly reorganized stores, to a more efficient check-out experience, every change we’ve made will make it easier for our customers to find the quality products they have come to expect from Food Lion,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion.
According to the release, six stores in Andrews, Columbia, Florence, Dillon, Georgetown and Ravenel will now have walk-in produce coolers designed to keep produce fresher. Customers in Lumberton will also be able to shop in a newly-renovated store.
Stores will open to the public at 8 a.m. Wednesday following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. The first 100 customers in line will receive a Food Lion reusable grocery bag, a Food Lion branded apron and a $10 gift card. One shopper will get a $250 card. At 5 p.m., Food Lion will be giving another round of $10 gift cards to the first 100 customers in all 92 stores.
