First Alert: Heat advisory issued, feeling like the triple digits this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity will be the main story over the next couple of days with temperatures feeling like the triple digits throughout the afternoon. As we head throughout today, highs will reach the lower 90s along the coast and the upper 90s inland. The heat index will be as high as 105-106 degrees at times this afternoon. Because of that, a heat advisory has been issued until 7 PM this evening.
While we do have some humidity across the area today, our rain chances will be minimal. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out but most locations will remain dry for today.
If you have to be outside today, take frequent breaks and be sure to stay hydrated as you go throughout your day. It does not take long for heat exhaustion to occur.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar as far as the heat goes. We could see the heat index hit 105 again for the next two days. Highs will climb into the lower 90s through Wednesday for the coast with the inland areas hitting the upper 90s once again. Our feels like temperatures will still be relevant by the end of the week with temperatures remaining hot. A few isolated showers and storms on Thursday and Friday could keep us cooler than the previous days. Only time will tell. For now, enjoy your Monday and stay cool.
