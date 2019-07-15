First Alert: Heat advisory issued, feeling like the triple digits this week

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar as far as the heat goes. We could see the heat index hit 105 again for the next two days. Highs will climb into the lower 90s through Wednesday for the coast with the inland areas hitting the upper 90s once again. Our feels like temperatures will still be relevant by the end of the week with temperatures remaining hot. A few isolated showers and storms on Thursday and Friday could keep us cooler than the previous days. Only time will tell. For now, enjoy your Monday and stay cool.