FIRST ALERT: Heat ADVISORY in effect once again Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of dangerous heat and humidity is on tap for Wednesday
Summertime heat and humidity will continue to be pumped into the region through the week and into the weekend. The result will be daily temperatures well into the 90s and the heat index near or above 105 each afternoon.
After seeing the heat index reach as high as 110 in Myrtle Beach earlier today, tonight will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping only into the middle and upper 70s.
Wednesday will see temperatures climbing into the lower 90s near the beaches and the upper 90s inland. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area from midday through the early evening as the heat index will reach 105 to 107 at times. A few spots will likely see the heat index as high as 110 once again.
The heat and humidity will continue on Thursday and will again push the heat index to over 105.
Friday through the upcoming weekend will see more of the same with heat index reaching up to 105 each day. Slightly better chances of afternoon and evening storms will arrive by the end of the week, but no widespread rain or storms are expected.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.