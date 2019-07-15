Fire destroys offices, memorabilia at The Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff | July 15, 2019 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 12:46 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Saturday evening fire destroyed the offices of The Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, according to information from the city.

A Monday morning sports tourism update stated the fire destroyed business records, equipment, and personal memorabilia and keepsakes.

Myrtle Beach sports tourism officials noted that Saturday was a “changeover day” for The Ripken Experience’s week-long tournament schedule, so no staff or guests were involved.

On Monday, 43 boys’ baseball teams took to the diamonds to compete in the Big Kahuna Tournament, according to a press release. The group is comprised of nearly 2,000 participants from 17 states.

A Myrtle Beach police officer was injured in a crash Saturday evening while responding to the fire at the Ripken Experience.

