Fire destroys offices, memorabilia at The Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Saturday evening fire destroyed the offices of The Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, according to information from the city.
A Monday morning sports tourism update stated the fire destroyed business records, equipment, and personal memorabilia and keepsakes.
Myrtle Beach sports tourism officials noted that Saturday was a “changeover day” for The Ripken Experience’s week-long tournament schedule, so no staff or guests were involved.
On Monday, 43 boys’ baseball teams took to the diamonds to compete in the Big Kahuna Tournament, according to a press release. The group is comprised of nearly 2,000 participants from 17 states.
A Myrtle Beach police officer was injured in a crash Saturday evening while responding to the fire at the Ripken Experience.
