Experts say retailers need to keep up with trends as shopping habits change

“If you look at what does work here, you see your restaurants, you see Topgolf come in and occupy a fantastically sized space, and so the experiences, you have two major demographic events where you have millennials and baby boomers, a significant size of the population. Both of them are at periods in their lives where they have time for leisure and they’re interested in leisure. So, they they’re interested in that they can buy the things they need online from Amazon or from discount stores, but then when they spend their money out in the brick-and-mortar retail, it’s for experiences, it’s for restaurants,” said Salvino.