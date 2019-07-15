Deputies ask for help finding missing 71-year-old woman

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are reaching out to the community, asking for help finding a missing 71-year-old woman.
Mary Elizabeth Jenerette of Hemingway was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday. She was walking toward Pleasant Hill Drive on Cokley Street.
She was wearing a gray sweater, tan pants and a beige hat, according to deputies.
Jenerette has no known medical conditions and has no family in the area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
