Crews fight fire at Surfside Beach strip mall

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Emergency crews responded to a fire Monday morning at a strip mall in Surfside Beach.
A call came out for a fire at 1610 South Highway 17 Business at 6:39 a.m., according to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue.
The fire was brought under control with the help of the building’s sprinkler system. The building was also worked for possible hot spots and ventilated during the overhaul process, the post states.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
