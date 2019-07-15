Crews called after electrical fire reported in unit of NMB high-rise

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were busy responding to an electrical fire at a North Myrtle Beach high-rise Monday afternoon.
According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, crews were called to the 4600 block of South Ocean Boulevard after an electrical fire broke out in one of the building’s units. That is the Water Point One Condominium.
Dowling added there were no flames showing, just some smoldering in the room. Crews worked to ensure the fire hadn’t spread to any nearby units.
No injuries were reported, but a WMBF News crew noted the road was closed as firefighters were on scene around 4:30 p.m.
