Conventional vs. Tankless Water Heaters

A conventional water heater has an lower initial cost and the installation can be half as much, making this a huge pro for this type of heater. Also, it Is easier and fairly inexpensive to replace. On the down side, your utility bill is commonly a bit higher. During the winter especially, when it is pre heating all the water to a set temperature, this increases your bill. It is also a bit bulkier and takes up more space than a tankless water heater. Finally, something to keep in mind, this type of heater can also run out of hot water. If you've been the last one in the family to get up and shower on a cold December morning, I don't have to tell you how frustrating that can be. A Conventional water heater normally lasts 8-12 years.