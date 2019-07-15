Carolina True Crime: Unsolved – No suspects after three women found dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – It’s a cold case in Lumberton, N.C. - three female bodies found within months and blocks of each other.
More than two years later, investigators are still searching for clues.
In this week’s edition of Carolina True Crime, WMBF News dives into the timeline of these women’s deaths as the Robeson County community and loved ones continue to wait for answers.
You can find Carolina True Crime on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Apple Podcasts - Stitcher - Spotify - Google Play - TuneIn
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.