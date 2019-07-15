Carolina True Crime: Unsolved – No suspects after three women found dead in Lumberton

(Source: FBI)
By Audrey Biesk | July 15, 2019 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 12:06 PM

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – It’s a cold case in Lumberton, N.C. - three female bodies found within months and blocks of each other.

More than two years later, investigators are still searching for clues.

In this week’s edition of Carolina True Crime, WMBF News dives into the timeline of these women’s deaths as the Robeson County community and loved ones continue to wait for answers.

