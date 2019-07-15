Car overturns after crash in Carolina Forest

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries Sunday night in the Carolina Forest area. (Source: Viewer-submitted photo)
July 15, 2019

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries Sunday night in the Carolina Forest area.

According to online information from SCHP, the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. near the entrance of Ten Oaks Middle School.

A viewer-submitted photo from the scene shows a vehicle heavily damaged after overturning.

No other information was immediately known.

WMBF News has reached out to SCHP for more information on the wreck.

