Car overturns after crash in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries Sunday night in the Carolina Forest area.
According to online information from SCHP, the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. near the entrance of Ten Oaks Middle School.
A viewer-submitted photo from the scene shows a vehicle heavily damaged after overturning.
No other information was immediately known.
WMBF News has reached out to SCHP for more information on the wreck.
