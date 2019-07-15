Grand Strand police chief tries new technique to curb red light running

BRIARCLIFFE ACRES, S.C. (WMBF) - The police chief of Briarcliffe Acres is hoping to raise awareness about the frequency of red light running.
Chief Kyle Lamparter started posting videos from traffic cameras of red light runners on the Briarcliffe Acres Police Department Facebook page.
He said the problem of people running red lights isn’t new, but his method of spreading awareness about it via social media is.
“It’s a reminder to get your focus back on safe driving,” Lamparter said.
While Briarcliffe Acres is a small town, many people drive through it on their way down Highway 17 Bypass to and from North Myrtle Beach.
Lamparter believes many red light runners do so because of distracted driving.
He said he hopes by spreading the word through videos on Facebook about the red light running issues, it will happen less frequently.
“We just hope people will take a little time to think about their driving, and if they’re not immediately at the intersection when the light changes to yellow, be prepared to stop,” he said.
Lamparter added the police department doesn’t receive any money from giving people tickets for red lights, so it’s not a money making scheme. He simply wants people to be safer.
Lamparter said he plans on posting several more videos to Facebook in the near future that show even worse examples of drivers running red lights.
