Bond now set at $5M for mother charged in connection with 1-year-old daughter’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County woman charged in connection with the death of her 1-year-old daughter had her bond increased to $5 million, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Sarah Hardin, 25, was arrested Friday and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury in relation to the death of her daughter, Jadalyn Barton. She is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center. Her previous bond was $1.5 million, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
A $3 million bond was set July 12 for the victim’s father, 17-year-old Jonathan Blake Barton, who is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injuries.
Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded on July 9 to Southeastern Medical Center, where they said the 1-year-old was unresponsive and had multiple bruises on her body. She was later pronounced dead.
Barton struck the child with a his “fist, belt and/or switch” over a period of three months, causing extensive bruising over the infant’s body, according to an arrest warrant.
Both defendants are due back in court later this month.
