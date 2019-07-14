One injured following late night shooting at Florence County nightclub

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is recovering Sunday after a late night shooting at an area nightclub.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at VOLT nightclub located on Highway 76 East in Florence County. According to Deputy Chief Glen Kirby, a victim was transported to an area hospital with two gunshot wounds.
Kirby says investigators are following up on leads at this time.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
