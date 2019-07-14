Motorcyclist dies in Sunday morning wreck in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officials are still investigating a wreck Sunday which left one person dead.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol the driver of a 1998 Harley Davidson was headed eastbound on Mineola Avenue in Little River around 10 a.m. before losing control of the bike.
The driver, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, ran off the side of the road and struck a nearby pole according to officials.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the wreck.
