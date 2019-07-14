Increased tourism has Grand Strand hotels running out of parking space

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- As the amount of vacationers continues to rise along the Grand Strand, older condos and high-rise hotels are starting to run out of parking spaces for their guests.
For hotels like Surf Master by the Sea who last summer added additional parking outside the parking garage, they’re still in need of more parking spaces.
Last July, the plan was to add 20 private parking spaces to a .25 acres section of land on Hawes Avenue which sits less than 600 feet from the Surf Master.
However, those rezoning plans were rejected by the Horry County Planning Commission and County Council.
Realtor, Bobby Streett has worked in Garden City for 15 years and has watched the issue of parking get worse each summer.
Streett said for most of the hotels they are running out of options to add more spaces.
“The second or third week of June through the second or third week of August, traffic and parking during those times is pretty awful,” said Streett.
Unlike most beaches along the Grand Strand, Garden City offers free public parking along numerous beach front accesses and Atlantic Avenue.
“We tried to go up to Surfside and realized it was charging so we stopped going there and stared coming back down here,” said Donna Rosengarten.
Garden City Resident, Bob Worth said he never noticed a parking issue in Garden City until Surfside Beach started to charge for parking.
“The incident that happened we noticed that everyone from Surfside migrated down to Garden City and took our free parking,” said Worth.
Hotels like Surf Mater are now exploring the option of adding onto their existing parking garage, which could be a multi-million dollar project.
“There are very few options other than going up because going out is no longer much of an option,” said Street.
Garden City does offer free public parking all year long.
Most parking meters along the Grand Strand charge for parking through October 31st.
