First Alert: Feeling like the triple digits today and into the new work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a soggy Saturday, the weather pattern will be calmer in terms of rain chances for the second half of the weekend. Yesterday's rain set a rainfall record for the coast. North Myrtle Beach picked up 1.98" of rain, breaking the previous record on July 13th set back in 1940 with 1.70". Overall, it's been a wet July here.
As we head throughout your Sunday, the main story will be the heat and humidity. It's back in full force, starting today. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s along the coast and the mid 90s inland. At times this afternoon, it will feel like 102-104°. An isolated shower chance cannot be ruled out for afternoon plans but will remain only at 20%.
This heat and humidity will only increase as we head into Monday and Tuesday. Highs will climb into the lower 90s along the coast for both days with the upper 90s inland. Heat index values will range from 103-105° at times. Rain chances will be stray and not even at 20% for the first three days of the work week.
This week will remind us of a typical summer week here in the Carolinas. Monday-Wednesday look to be mainly rain-free outside of a stray shower. The heat will continue into next weekend with daily rain chances arriving for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. You can stay updated with us on the First Alert Weather App! It's free on an Android or iOS device. Be sure to stay cool if you plan to be out in this heat over the next couple of days.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.