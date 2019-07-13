‘Miscarriage of justice’: Horry County files new motion in ongoing hospitality tax battle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County filed a new motion Friday in an effort to keep collecting hospitality fees from municipalities.
Horry County is asking for a judge to temporarily stop an injunction that keeps the county from collecting hospitality fees from municipalities, while it appeals a judge’s recent court order.
The order filed on Wednesday clarified that Horry County could not collect a 1.5% hospitality fee from any municipalities while a lawsuit moves through the court system.
Horry County filed an appeal on that decision on Thursday.
Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March, accusing the county of illegally collecting hospitality tax money without consent. It all stems from a resolution that was passed in 1996 that allowed the county to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax, but that resolution was set to expire in 2017.
The county argues that by preventing it from collecting tens of millions of dollars in hospitality fees, it “faces an irreparable injury and a miscarriage of justice” if the injunction stays in place.
The motion goes on to say that the injunction should be temporarily stopped in order to “preserve the status quo ante” while the appellate court reviews the case.
Myrtle Beach was able to start collecting its own hospitality fees on July 1.
Atlantic Beach, Aynor, Conway, Loris, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach are able to start collecting hospitality fees on August 10.
See below for a timeline tracing this ongoing dispute over the hospitality fee:
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.