Chicago Cubs legend makes special appearance at Pelicans’ Cubs-A-Palooza

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Chicago Cubs legend made a special appearance at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game Friday night.
Lou Piniella was the team manager for 23 seasons.
He guided the Cubs to back-to-back National League Central Division titles in 2007 and 2008, including a 97-win season in 2008 that earned him the National League Manager of the Year award.
Piniella won more than 1,800 games, captured six division titles and won one World Series championship with the Cincinnati Reds in 1990.
Piniella also spent 16 years in the big leagues as a player and won two World Series rings with the Yankees in 1977 and 1978.
He said that minor league organizations like the Pelicans help in building major league championship teams.
“The minor leagues are a lifeblood of Major League Baseball,” Piniella said. “These kids get invaluable training here and they learn and hone their skills.”
Cubs-A-Palooza continues Saturday night with a game against the Lynchburg Hillcats.
