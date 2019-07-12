17-year-old father arrested, charged in connection to one-year-old daughter’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The teenage father of a one-year-old girl is now charged in connection to her death.
Deputies arrested 17-year-old Jonathan Blake Barton of Shannon on Thursday. He is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injuries in relation to Jadalyn Barton’s death.
Authorities said Jonathan is Jadalyn’s father.
Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded on Tuesday to Southeastern Medical Center where they said the one-year-old was unresponsive and had multiple bruises on her body.
“This is such a troubling case that no one would want to imagine. The condition of this innocent infant is unspeakable and was really difficult for our investigators. As the investigation continues all I can do is ask for the county to pray,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.
The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Jadalyn on Thursday morning. The cause of her death hasn’t been released.
Jonathan is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.
He will have a first appearance Friday morning in district court.
The case is ongoing and Robeson County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.
