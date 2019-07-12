Two accused of forcing their way into hotel room at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are seeking to identify two people who allegedly forced their way into a hotel room last month and stole several items at gunpoint.
According to a Myrtle Beach police report, the robbery happened on June 20 at the Days Inn at 806 South Ocean Boulevard.
The report lists several items that were stolen from the victims, including iPhones, money and Ray-Ban sunglasses.
If you have any information on this incident or know who the suspects are, call Myrtle Beach police.
