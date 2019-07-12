Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday in Robeson County.
According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a car driven by 32-year-old Jordan Carrington Lewis near Barker Ten Mile Road and Corporate Drive.
Crack and powder cocaine were found in the vehicle after a K-9 alerted deputies to the scent of drugs, the release states.
Deputies say the investigation led to a search of a home on East Powersville Road where more cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found.
Lewis is charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, trafficking in cocaine by transporting, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center on $75,000 secured bond.
If you have any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County, call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.
