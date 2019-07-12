Texas authorities capture NC woman wanted in deadly shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A woman wanted for the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman back in June is in a Texas jail cell.
Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin, 27, was arrested July 5 by the Frisco Police Department in Collin, County, Texas.
McLaurin is charged with first-degree murder in Jamia Lashay Hill’s death.
Hill was found shot in her vehicle June 10 on East 10th Street.
McLaurin is currently being held in the Collin County Jail pending extradition to Robeson County.
