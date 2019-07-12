Suspect Search: Traffic stop for a suspended tag turns into more, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A suspended license plate tags led to a whole lot more for one suspect, and a victim let another suspect stay at his house but claims she stole blank checks and tried to steal his identity.
Myrtle Beach police are trying to find Ronnie Branch Jr.
Authorities conducted a traffic stop last November for suspended license plate tags.
Police said Branch, who was the passenger, provided a false name and date of birth. He was then asked to step out of the vehicle, and when doing so, police said he spilled an open beer hidden between his feet.
While searching Branch, police found marijuana and cocaine.
He was charged with having an open container in a motor vehicle, providing false information to law enforcement, simple possession of marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine .
He’s 33 years old with a last known address of Fuzzy Drive in Georgetown.
North Myrtle Beach police are looking for Catherine Rose Bonner.
Authorities met with the victim last December who claimed that Bonner, who was staying at his house, took three checks from him when everyone was asleep.
The victim said the next day, Bonner forged one of those checks with her name on it and then signed the victim’s name on the check, made out for $100.
The victim said Bonner next tried to cash that check at the bank but the teller declined the transaction.
The teller then notified the account owner and gave him the check.
The victim told police that Bonner was also able to use the other checks at different locations outside of city limits.
Bonner is charged with forgery less than $10,000.
She’s 31 years old with a last known address of 37th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
