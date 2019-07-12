SC Rep. Tom Rice visits southern border to see migrant crisis firsthand

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice had a chance on Friday to see the migrant crisis at the border first-hand.
Rice joined a Congressional delegation, that was led by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, and traveled to McAllen Texas. The delegation was also joined by Vice President Mike Pence and officials from the Department of Homeland Security.
The conditions of the facilities and care for migrant families trying to get into the United States has been intensely scrutinized for the past few months.
“Our broken immigration system has caused a crisis on our southern border. After spending months claiming the crisis was ‘manufactured,’ at least Democratic leadership now admits that the record number of migrants attempting to cross into our country, completely overwhelming our system, is a crisis,” Rice said in a statement.
Rice said he is disappointed that the Democrats who were invited on the trip did not attend.
“No more band-aids: we need to come together to address the root causes of this crisis now,” Rice said.
President Donald Trump signed a $4.6 billion aid package earlier this month to help ease overcrowding issues at the detention centers at the border.
