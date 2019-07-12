Restaurant Scorecard: Live roaches in one eatery’s kitchen; pizza joint is perfect

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Tia’s Caribbean Taste at 4914 Broad St., in Loris.
Inspectors found improper hot-holding temperatures with fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and beans and rice.
Roasted chicken, cooked turkey wings and cooked chicken wings were found in the walk-in cooler without date markings, while boxes of raw chicken were found stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.
Inspectors found several live roaches in the kitchen, damaged surfaces on the wait station floor, and a buildup of soil on the floor under the cook line.
Inspectors gave Tia’s Caribbean Taste an 85 out of 100.
Our next restaurant is Hardees at 402 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors observed food prep taking place on a prep surface that had food debris and crumbs. Squeeze bottles of condiments were seen without labels stating the common name of food.
Single-service items were not stored inverted, a compartment sink had a broken basin stopper, and a spatula was used to keep the drain open.
Vents above the cook line had cracking and peeling paint, while grease and food build-up was seen along the floor, under and in between the equipment, and along the baseboards throughout the restaurant.
Inspectors gave Hardees an 88 out of 100.
One perfect score this week as Milardo’s Pizzeria and Sportspub at 3264 U.S. 17 South in Murrells Inlet.
Two permits were issued this week. You can soon expect to see Los Cabos Mexican Grill at 670 U.S. 17 South in Surfside Beach and Sugar Land at 5706 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. No word on exactly when those businesses will open.
It’s known as “A Sub Above” for its freshly sliced and fresh grilled subs. Jersey Mike’s will open a new location in Myrtle Beach on July 17. Look for a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from Wednesday, July 17 to Sunday, July 21 to support “Camp Smiles Grand Strand”.
The new restaurant is located at 825-B Market Place Drive next to Lowes Foods off of International Drive in Carolina Forest.
