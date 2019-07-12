Police: Man beats woman, forces his way into home with machete

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after allegedly forcing his way into a Myrtle Beach area home on Wednesday while armed with a machete.
Officers responded to a home on Tibton Circle around 1:35 p.m. for a home invasion call, according to an Horry County police report.
The 23-year-old victim said she met the suspect, identified as Andrew Jeremy Brown, in his vehicle outside the home.
At one point, the victim said she tried to exit the vehicle after Brown, 24, refused to give her marijuana, according to the report. Police say Brown pulled her back inside the vehicle and began beating her all over her face and body.
The 23-year-old eventually made it outside the vehicle, running inside the home and locking the door. Brown then kicked the door in and began swinging a machete around, the report states.
The victim ran into a back room where a 26-year-old man was located and hid in the closet while Brown ransacked the home, according to police. Police say the man was holding the door shut while Brown was stabbing the machete through the door.
When Brown made it into the room, the man jumped out the window to try and get help, the report states.
According to police, the woman said the suspect, who she has purchased marijuana from in the past, eventually left the home.
Police say the front door had been kicked in, mirrors were smashed and there was blood inside the residence.
The woman had a chest laceration and red marks on her face, while the man had a cut to his thumb from the machete, the report states.
Brown is charged with first-degree burglary, two assault charges, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and damage to personal property.
Brown is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. As of Friday morning, no bond has been set on his charges.
