Police find 5-year-old girl wandering Carolina Forest area, looking for caregivers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police officers are hoping to find the parents or guardians of a little girl.
They found the five-year-old girl wandering the Carolina Forest area without any caregivers.
Officers said the little girl has some medical issues.
WMBF News has reached out to Horry County police and asked exactly where the little girl was found and if they could provide a picture. We’re waiting to hear back.
Anyone with information on the child or her caregivers is asked to call 843-248-1520.
