Planning commission gives go-ahead for developer to bring hundreds of new homes to Island Green

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Issues with the Island Green community were reviewed at Thursday night's Horry County Planning Commission meeting and approved, giving the go-ahead for hundreds of new homes to be built.
Commission members heard from both a developer and a homeowner, as well as an engineer.
Another vote again ended in a tie. This time, commission members were forced into a third vote, with the chairman changing his vote to break the tie.
With this vote, the developer will move forward with building more than 400 additional single-family homes and townhomes in the Socastee area neighborhood.
The Island Green community only has one entrance and exit. There will be more than 2,000 homes in Island Green when development is finished.
The plans have been met with some concerns from residents, including access points from outside of the development and traffic on Sunnehanna Drive.
