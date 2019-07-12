Neighbors have mixed emotions over new intersection on Yaupon Drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Changes are coming to Yaupon Drive, one of the oldest roads in Myrtle Beach.
An intersection is in the works at Yaupon Drive and 19th Avenue South but those who live in the area have mixed emotions about it.
Construction markers were placed in the area on Thursday, and the city says crews will start working on concrete next week. Asphalt is expected to be added in early August. .
“A portion of Yaupon has been under discussion for a couple of years now. There’s a desire to distinguish between northern sections and southern sections of Yaupon,” said Myrtle Beach city spokesman Mark Kruea.
Josephn Logan, who lives along Yaupon Drive, said he’s indifferent to the ideas of change but said changing up the name won’t do much.
“Unfortunately I don’t think that is gonna do enough. Just a little bit more needs to be done around Yaupon, just a little bit,” Logan said.
But some several neighbors said they want to see the change. They said they’ve worked hard to eliminate crime in their area and want the rest of the city to view the two sections differently.
Another resident said they believe their property value will increase if the name has changed.
Bettie Olivieri, who lives on 16th Avenue South, said she’s upset about the need for a potential name change and said it will not help to decrease crime.
“No, it’s not gonna make a difference,"Olivieri said. “It’s not going to make a difference. They still have crime in their area. They will continue to have crime in their area until this amount of effort that’s been put toward that name change is put into the whole south end to clean it up.”
