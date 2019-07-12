Local Red Cross volunteers travel to Louisiana to help ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The American Red Cross has sent nine people from South Carolina to Louisiana to help people who are going to be affected by Tropical Storm Barry, including two from Pawleys Island and one from Bennettsville.
Jo Anne Hudson is retired, but she used to work in utilities administration for the city of Bennettsville.
She’s one of the volunteers currently in Louisiana.
“I retired from a municipality where it was important to get the power back on to all the customers as quickly as we could,” Hudson said. “When I retired, I felt that need to still help people when we had disasters, because you have people that suffer without power. You have people that are sick and need our services.”
Hudson has also assisted in other parts of the country for disasters several times ever since she retired nine years ago. She just recently returned from Nebraska where residents were experiencing flooding.
She’s currently in Baton Rouge, but she may have to go elsewhere, depending on what the Red Cross needs from her.
“We have so many volunteers coming in,” she said. “We’ll be here until the need is no more.”
She’ll start by working in shelters.
“We’re opening shelters and we’re setting them up to be as comfortable as they can during the storm,” Hudson said.
Regardless of where she ends up going, she said she’s lucky she’s able to help those in need.
“I’m glad that I can assist them and make them feel comfortable in those environments,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.