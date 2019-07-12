Lamar native, former Steeler to be inducted into Clemson Ring of Honor

Kirkland finished his career with 19 sacks and 40 tackles for loss. The Tigers had a 39-8-1 record over his four years as a starter. The Tigers won the ACC Championship in 1988 and 1991, and finished in the top 20 in the nation all four years, including a number-eight ranking in the final 1988 UPI coaches poll, a No. 12 finish in the 1989 AP poll and a No. 9 finish in the final AP poll of 1990.