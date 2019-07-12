Investigators search for Florence County woman last seen almost two months ago

Angela Wilt was last seen on May 19 and last spoken to on June 30. (Source: FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | July 12, 2019 at 2:51 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 2:51 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Olanta woman.

According to a FCSO press release, 29-year-old Angela Marie Witt was last seen on May 19 and last spoken to on June 30.

Witt is described as 5-foot-4, 190 pounds, and having brown hair and green eyes.

According to family members, Wilt has numerous visible tattoos and piercings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (843) 665-2121, ext. 372.

