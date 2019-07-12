Horry County search for missing teen last seen with ‘violent’ man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a wanted man and a missing 15-year-old who were last seen in the Aynor area.
Kent “Grace” Sandefur was last seen with 39-year-old Jon Jarrard. The two may be in a black Chevrolet Cobalt with damage to the front driver’s side fender and door, and a sticker on the driver’s side trunk.
Jarrard is wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Horry County police also caution that Jarrard is known to be violent and are telling community members to not approach him.
If you have any information on their whereabouts you’re asked to call local authorities.
