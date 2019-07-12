Horry County police investigate person shot in Conway area

By Kristin Nelson | July 11, 2019 at 11:25 PM EDT - Updated July 11 at 11:33 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting in the Conway area.

Officers responded Thursday night to Singing Pines Drive.

A Horry County police spokesperson said one person was taken to the hospital and that it is an active investigation.

The person’s condition has not been released.

It’s not clear if there are any suspects in custody or what led up to the shooting.

