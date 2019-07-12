Heat builds, storms continue into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Outdoor plans this weekend? Expect the summer heat and afternoon storms to stick around.
Expect some storms linger around Friday evening, some of those lasting well after sunset. The best chance of rain Friday night will likely remain inland, closer to Florence. It’s another warm and muggy night as we only fall into the upper 70s.
Another summer-like forecast Saturday with another round of heat, humidity, and afternoon storms. Expect the storms to get going around 2 PM and linger through sunset. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main concern through Saturday evening.
Rain chances turn lower on Sunday as most of the area remains rain-free. There is a trade-off though, temperatures will continue to climb. Afternoon highs top out in the lower 90s through Sunday afternoon but it will feel hotter than that. The heat index by Sunday will approach 102°.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.