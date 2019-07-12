Grand Strand Humane Society hosting huge adoption event this weekend

Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting a huge adoption event on July 13 and July 14. (Source: Grand Strand Humane Society)
By WMBF News Staff | July 12, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 3:53 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’ve thought about adopting an adorable dog or little kitten, this weekend is your chance.

The Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting its “PickMe! 2019 Adoption Event” on Saturday and Sunday.

All approved adoptions will have their fees waived.

The Grand Strand Humane Society’s goal is to adopt out 150 animals in two days. The goal is to make room at the shelter which is already overcapacity.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to add a little more love to your home with a new 4-legged family member,” the Grand Strand Humane Society stated.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Strand Humane Society located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

