Future NCAA stars shine on the hardwood at Big Shots Tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach might be known as the golf capital of the world, but it’s slowly becoming one of the premier high school basketball recruiting hubs for college coaches throughout the country.
Before players like Zion Williamson, John Wall and even Stephen Curry became NBA superstars, part of their journey began in Myrtle Beach at the Big Shots Basketball Tournament, where hundreds of young stars are hoping to follow in their footsteps.
“Everybody on the Big Shots team is great and we all perform well,” said Apex Friendship High School player Nick Farrar.
Farrar has been playing with Big Shots since he was a kid and is now one of the nations top high school recruits, with offers from LSU, Texas A&M and Cincinnati.
“To be able to have an opportunity to have a free college education, it’s life changing really,” said Big Shots coach Mike Proctor.
Former college basketball coach and Big Shots CEO Jeff Schneider designed the tournament to give young athletes exposure to some of the top college coaches and basketball programs in the nation.
“About 1,500 kids a year get scholarships who have played with Big Shots,” said Schneider.
Basketball has played a major role in Schneider’s life, who works alongside his son Kevin orchestrating tournaments throughout the country which have featured numerous NBA players.
This year‘s number one and number two overall NBA draft picks, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, both competed in Myrtle Beach at the Big Shots Tournament several summers ago.
“To see guys like Zion, Ja Morant, Karl Anthony-Towns and many other players who were under the radar at one point who have now blossomed into NBA superstars,” said Big Shots National Recruiting Director Kevin Schneider,
While players like Farrar have yet to officially commit to a college team, just knowing recruits are watching keeps him and his teammates playing on a high level.
“We play in front of a lot of coaches throughout the year and this gives us a lot more exposure than we might not have playing high school basketball,” said Millbrook High School player Adam Carey.
Along with exposure on social media and streaming games live, coaches and college recruits are able to learn more about these players than ever before.
With a deep history of star power on the NBA level, Farrar hopes to follow in their footsteps.
“I’m very blessed to be on the same stage as them and knowing they’re not much older than me, I’m going to continue to step up,” says Farrar.
The Big Shots tournament will continue at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center through Sunday, July 14th and host the Myrtle Beach Summer Slam July 27 and 28.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.