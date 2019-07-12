Family of man killed at Longs Food Lion claims store didn’t provide adequate security, files lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of the man who was shot and killed in the Longs Food Lion parking lot last year has filed a lawsuit against the grocery store chain, claiming store personnel didn’t take adequate steps to keep the premises safe for customers and employees.
According to the lawsuit filed this week by the family of 57-year-old Gerard “Jerry” Celentano, Food Lion managers were told the Longs store was operated in an “unsafe” area and “posed risks of danger to the public.”
The suit states Food Lion was on notice that it needed to develop written policies, procedures, training methods, codes of conduct, and other initiatives to ensure employees were properly trained and able to provide “an atmosphere that was not extremely dangerous, unsafe to the public, and unsafe to Decedent.”
Celentano came to the Longs Food Lion on Aug. 15, 2018, to pick up his wife, Doreen, who was a store employee.
While in the parking lot, Celentano was shot and killed by one of three suspects who allegedly embarked on a crime spree through the Carolinas.
Three men have been arrested in connection with Celentano’s death. His family is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit.
WMBF News has reached out to Food Lion’s corporate office for comment.
