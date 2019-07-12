DMX Doppelganger, rapper DMX says it’s no coincidence that sketch looks like him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Rapper DMX has responded to the Columbia Police Department’s sketch of the Blossom Street shooting suspect, recognizing the uncanny resemblances found in the sketch.
“He looks exactly like me,” DMX told celebrity news outlet TMZ.
The sketch was drawn by a forensic artist with SLED with the assistance of a witness to the crime who claimed the suspect looked a lot like the rapper.. The suspect is described as being a tall, slender black male, possibly 30-years-old with a short haircut and well-groomed beard.
Wednesday, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said investigators were looking for 36-year-old Mack Wilson, labeling him a “person of interest” and saying he may have information about the shooting.
DMX told TMZ, “I think they (messed) around ... drew a picture of me and added hair to it.”
“You’ve never seen a police sketch with that much detail in it,” DMX said. “That’s a (freakin’) drawing right there. That ain’t no sketch.”
Columbia PD’s deputy chief, Melron Kelly, has come out publicly and said DMX is absolutely NOT a suspect in their investigation and has suggested the resemblance to the rapper is merely a coincidence.
DMX is from the Upstate, and had a few run-ins with law enforcement for driving violations when he lived here in South Carolina. DMX currently lives in New York City.
CPD is still looking for the DMX look-alike and urges anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
