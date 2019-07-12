RCSO: Mother of slain 5-year-old accused of being involved in riot prior to child’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Seven people were arrested Friday after deputies said they were involved in a fight that occurred before a five-year-old boy was shot and killed.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that one of the people arrested in the case, Delicia Galbreath, is the mother of five-year-old Alva “AJ” Paisley Oxendine Jr.
Robeson County deputies arrested the suspects on the following charges:
- Delicia Dantionette Galbreath, 33, is charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot and disorderly conduct. Galbreath was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.
- Bella Maquai Sampson, 18, is charged with felony riot, simple affray, disorderly conduct and assault and battery. Sampson was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $15,000 secured bond.
- Percy Ethan-Todd Brooks, 19, is charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot and disorderly conduct. Brooks was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.
- Courtney Rose Carter is charged with felony riot and felony inciting to riot. Carter was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $25,000 secured bond.
- Hailey Brewer, 19, is charged with felony riot, simple affray, disorderly conduct and assault and battery. Brewer was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $15,000 secured bond.
- Kira Brewer, 20, is charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot and disorderly conduct. Brewer was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.
- Donavan Trevale Locklear is charged with felony riot, felony inciting to riot, injury to personal property and disorderly conduct.
Investigators said two groups met on June 5 in Red Springs to fight one another.
During the fight, shots were fired and a bullet hit AJ while he was sitting the backseat of his mother’s vehicle, according to deputies.
“This was a very serious matter in which an innocent child was unwittingly taken to an incident which led to the child’s death. We intend to bring to justice every person involved in the riot,” Wilkins said.
Galbreath drove him to the Red Springs Police Department, where people performed CPR on him until an ambulance took him to Southeastern Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Donavan Locklear is accused of firing the shot that killed AJ. He was arrested on June 28 and charged with second-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing on the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
