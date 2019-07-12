Coastal Carolina Shields donate thousands to NC officer who lost home in fire

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) - When a group of seven retired law enforcement officers met Lt. Andre Jackson Friday in Whiteville, it was as if the group had met before.
“There’s always camaraderie in the police department,” began Jim Gormley, president of the Coastal Carolina Shields.
But this was their first time meeting, and most said they wished it had been under better circumstances.
Jackson lost his home in a house fire last month.
Since then, Whiteville and surrounding communities have banded together to give the officer the best chance at rebuilding.
“To see the look on his face and let him know we’re there for him, it’s bigger than just mailing a check," Gormley said.
The Carolina Coastal Shields along with the Carolina Border Shields and Blue Knights SC Chapter V donated over $2,000 to the recovering officer and his family.
“This is the first time I’ve ever experienced anything like this,” Jackson said. “It’s really opened my eyes.”
In addition to the money donated, the Carolina Coastal Shields said they’ll stand with their brother through his hardship.
Jackson told the group he’s a natural helper and is still coming to grips with being the one now in need.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.