Authorities capture suspects involved in robbery, shooting at Florence County motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have taken two people in to custody who they said robbed and shot a victim with a flare gun.
John Barfield and Kristyn Feaster are charged with armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said Barfield and Feaster were found Thursday in Darlington.
Deputies were called Wednesday morning to the Knights Inn on Highway 5 near I-95, where they found a person who was suffering from serious injuries.
The victim’s condition hasn’t been released.
Barfield and Feaster were booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday night.
