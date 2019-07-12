Attorneys for man charged in deadly Conway bank robbery asking for more time in case’s sentencing phase

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The attorneys representing accused killer Brandon Council are asking the court to delay the sentencing phase of the trial in the event a jury finds the defendant guilty.
According to court documents filed Thursday, defense counsel is requesting the sentencing phase be continued for approximately 90 days. The motion for additional time is to allow for “effective preparation.”
The trial for Council, who is accused of killing CresCom Bank employees Katie Skeen and Donna Major during a 2017 robbery in Conway, is set to begin in September. His attorneys say the court could grant their request for additional time by delaying the start of jury selection to Dec. 1.
Additionally, Council’s attorneys state in their motion the request could also be fulfilled by adjourning the proceedings until Jan. 2, 2020, “after a sufficient number of jurors have been questioned and qualified, but before the trial jury is selected and sworn.”
A third option the defense presents is to adjourn the case for a “reasonable period” after the jury’s verdict is returned in the guilt-or-innocence phase of the trial, court documents state.
“What matters is that the defense be afforded the time necessary to fully discharge all of the obligations and duties that come with representing a defendant in a case in which the Government is seeking the death penalty,” the defense’s motion states.
Earlier this week, Council was moved from the Florence County Detention Center to the Darlington County Detention Center for safekeeping.
