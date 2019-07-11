Woman accused of leaving 12-year-old, 6-year-old inside hot vehicle given $6,000 bond

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge set bond Thursday for a woman who’s accused of leaving two children inside a hot vehicle in a Sam’s Club parking lot in Florence.
Maya Quiancee Salters is charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. She was released Thursday on a $6,000 bond.
Officers responded Wednesday to the Sam’s Club on Beltline Drive, where a witness saw a 12-year-old and 6-year-old sweating in a vehicle that was not running, according to an arrest warrant.
Florence police officers were able to make contact with Salters who is the children’s family member.
“The defendant advised the affiant (officer) that she left the two children inside the vehicle while she went inside with her friend in reference to a job interview,” the arrest warrants states.
Salters told police she was inside the Sam’s Club for about 15 to 30 minutes, according to the documents.
The children were evaluated on scene by EMS and were in good condition. They were released to their mother.
An officer used a temperature gauge on the vehicle and it read 108 degrees, but that was after the car doors had been open for about 15 to 20 minutes and air was able to flow into the vehicle.
