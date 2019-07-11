Warrant: 2 small children left inside 110-degree car at Florence Walmart

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother was inside a Florence Walmart for more than an hour while her two small children were left inside a vehicle, according to arrest warrants.
Alyssa Gabriella Oliver is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Arrest warrants released Thursday afternoon reveal that several witnesses saw a seven-month-old and 20-month-old crying and sweating heavily in the backseat of the vehicle on Tuesday.
Officers managed to get the two children out of the vehicle. The children were taken to the hospital for treatment.
An officer spoke with a loss prevention officer inside the store on South Irby Street, who said Oliver was seen parking her vehicle and walking into the store at 1:41 p.m. without her children, the warrant states.
Documents show the officer located Oliver as she was leaving the store at 2:50 p.m.
The arrests warrants say the temperature inside the vehicle was checked by an infrared thermometer and it read 110 degrees.
Oliver is currently at the Florence County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.
The children were placed in the care of South Carolina Department of Social Services.
